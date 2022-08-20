Snap up a bumper Blue Light discount on summer panto tickets

This year’s fabulous summer pantomimes are starting at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and if you’re a Blue Light Card holder (a member of the emergency services, NHS or Armed Forces) you can now snap up a special 20% discount!

The Wizard of Oz is on Thursday 18th, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th, Sunday 21st and Monday 29th August, with performances at 2pm and 6pm.

Featuring Hartlepool favourites Davey Hopper as the Scarecrow, Gary Martin Davis as Glinda the good witch, dance routines by hip hop sensations Ruff Diamond and toe-tapping musical numbers, this laugh-along, audience participation show is not to be missed.

Join Dorothy and the gang in family panto The Wizard of Oz

If you fancy something saucy, there’s also an adults only version – The WizHARD of Oz – from Thursday 25th to Sunday 28th August at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Featuring comic Davey Hopper at his smutty best and the notoriously naughty Stephanie Aird, this side-splitting show will have you dancing in the aisles to your favourite hits. Great for a party night, it’s strictly for the over 18s and definitely not for the easily offended!

Both shows are once again produced by AJ Theatrical Productions, who delighted audiences last year.

Normal ticket prices for the family panto are £21 for adults and £18 for children and for the adults-only panto the price is £22.50.

To get 20% off these prices, Blue Light Card holders can access a discount code via the Blue Light Card app – search for ‘Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre’ – which they must then use when booking on the ticketsource booking website or telephone number (detailed below).

Jacqueline Turnbull, Producer at AJ Theatrical Productions said, “After the success of our Hartlepool pantomime productions last summer and Christmas, we’re thrilled to bring the magic back this summer with The Wizard of Oz, and we’re especially delighted to offer this special ticket discount to members of the emergency services, NHS and Armed Forces.”

Ian Gardiner, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Head of Service – Active and Creative Hartlepool, said: “Whether you’re joining Dorothy and Toto for the enchanting family show or you fancy the saucy, adults-only version, the summer pantos are just the ticket, and we’re delighted to offer this special discount to Blue Light Card holders.”

For more information about both shows and to book visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/ajtheatricalproductions or call 0333 666 3366.