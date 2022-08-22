Charmaine took a chance on UON: One student’s Clearing story

Student Charmaine Vushe knows more than most about how to turn a negative situation into something positive and life changing.

After being denied a place at one university, she took a chance on switching to University of Northampton, and it’s all thanks to our helpful and friendly Clearing team.

She says: “I grew up in a big family and always knew I wanted to work with people. I received an unconditional from another university near to where I live and I was all set to go. Everything seemed ideal, but sadly, my A-levels did not go as well as I had planned. On results day, I discovered that I had fallen short of the required grades to guarantee my spot at my chosen university.

“My dad encouraged me to keep moving forward and to be proud even though I truly felt stuck and very disappointed. I had heard of the University of Northampton after visiting a careers fair earlier in the year so, after composing myself, I thought I’d take a chance and call their Clearing Hotline. The staff were incredibly kind and patient with me; I think the first thing I heard was ‘Congratulations on your grades!’ which made a huge difference in how I felt.

“I was offered an interview within hours, and, a few days later, was accepted onto the BA Social Work degree at UON – all within a week!

“I did some research on social work studies at the University and saw all the great opportunities they had to support my development as a student and couldn’t wait to start. Once I received my offer, I was reassured I would obtain a place in halls and had the procedure explained to me.”

Now that the first year of her degree is done, Charmaine concludes by saying how thankful she is for taking a chance on studying at UON: “It is a truly fantastic place to learn, with a broad variety of facilities around, helpful staff who are always prepared to assist and lots of opportunities to socialise with new likeminded people.

“If you are reading this and going through clearing with University of Northampton, you shouldn’t worry at all because the procedure is simple and you are never alone. Also, remember to treat yourself well because, you’ve worked incredibly hard.”

You can call the University of Northampton’s Clearing line on 01604 214 808 or see our webpage for more information.

