City students celebrate A level success – Coventry City Council

Students around the city were today celebrating after achieving an overall pass rate higher than the national in A Level and vocational qualifications.

This is the first time students have taken summer exams marked and graded by exam boards since 2019, after two years of grades being determined by schools and colleges during the pandemic. As expected, overall outcomes are higher than 2019, when exams were last sat, but lower than 2021 outcomes reflecting the national trend

In Coventry, 98.5% of entries were graded A* – E, a one percentage point improvement from 2019 with the city now 0.1pp above national (98.4%).

Compared to 2019 there are impressive increases at the higher grades in 2022:

17 schools improved their A* grades with the citywide figure improving from 4.2% (2019) to 8.8% (2022).

16 schools improved their A*-A grades with the citywide figures improving from 16.8% (2019) to 25.7% (2022).

Entries graded A*-B improved to 52.9.% (2022) compared to 41.7% (2019), the same rate of improvement as nationally.

Students taking vocational qualifications equivalent to A levels (BTECs and OCR Cambridge Technicals) achieved a 98.5% pass rate. Over 59% of students achieved Distinction*/Distinction grades in these qualifications.

Cllr Dr Kindy Sandhu, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “Congratulations to all our students and their teachers and schools. These A level and vocational qualification grades are the result of a lot of hard work in what has again been a difficult year.

“COVID-19 has had such an impact on education and our young people and those receiving their results today have been among those hardest hit. Their A level and vocational studies have been carried out in such challenging times, but they have all done everything that was asked of them and coped magnificently.

“I would like to say a special thank you to our teachers and sixth form staff who have gone through so much, had so much pressure and so many new guidelines over recent years because of the effects of the pandemic.

“They have really worked so hard to help their students do their best, and they should be very proud.

“We wish all our students luck as they set off on the next step of their education or their chosen career path.”

Kirston Nelson, Chief Partnerships Officer, and Director of Education & Skills, added: “Congratulations to all our students. Once again, these improved results are testimony to their hard work, resilience and determination.

“However, we know for some, the results may not be what they wished for, and our message to them is ‘don’t panic’. There is plenty of support available to help you, and there is still opportunity to access university places or get advice on other options available. If you feel upset or worried, please talk to your teachers.”

A number of organisations are available to help those students needing advice and support. Any students wanting more help or information about their results or what to do next should contact their school.

Additional advice and guidance is also available from Prospects Services, Independent Careers Guidance, at www.prospects.co.uk or the National Careers Service on 0800 100 900 or www.nationalcareersservice.direct.gov.uk.

The National Careers Service's Exam Results Helpline is available to help young people and their parents think about their next steps and explore the best pathway for them.