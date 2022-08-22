Taking Gardeners into an (even) Greener Future

“There has never been a more pertinent time for Bridgwater & Taunton College to be launching this ground-breaking (excuse the pun) course on Plant Botany and Sustainable Horticulture in the Modern World.”

Sarah Mead, Head Gardener at Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Bridgwater & Taunton College have launched an exciting new horticulture programme starting in September 2022. Supported by the Soil Association and Yeo Valley Organic Garden, ‘Plant Botany and Sustainable Horticulture in the Modern World’ will address the important issues affecting horticulture in the modern world. The course is for professional and amateur gardeners who want to learn about the importance of sustainability and organic practices.

Delivered over 19 weeks, the programme will be based at the College’s Cannington campus with some modules being delivered at Yeo Valley Organic Garden and elsewhere. This course also features specialist guest speakers, including presenters from the Soil Association, combined with expert teaching from the College.

“Climate change, global trade insecurity and the drive for increasing food and vegetable consumption means we need the best new talent in Horticulture to equip us as nation to feed ourselves. [This] course will help new entrants gain the skills and links to industry to support them on their horticultural career”

Ben Raskin, Head of Horticulture and Agroforestry, Farming and Land Use Team, Soil Association

This programme’s seven modules come together to help learners gain an excellent understanding of horticulture in the modern world. Plus, since each module stands alone, those wishing only to study specific modules can do so.

“As a college we are committed to driving the sustainable agenda and I am delighted that this course will enable us to reach those already committed to a more sustainable future in horticulture and those who wish to learn more about how they can help”

Nigel Cox, Horticulture Course Leader at Bridgwater & Taunton College

This new programme sits alongside the current online Permaculture programmes and other specialist courses that focus on the importance of horticulture to wellbeing. Together they form a commitment by Bridgwater & Taunton College to driving the agenda of sustainability. To find out more about this course and apply, go to:

https://www.btc.ac.uk/courses/adult-learning/horticulture-gardening-landscape-design/plant-botany-and-sustainable-horticulture-in-the-modern-world/

To find out more about our adult learning opportunities please call 01278 441216 or visit www.btc.ac.uk.