Coventry Youth Council meets to discuss improving Coventry – Coventry City Council

Members of Coventry Youth Council met last week (18 August) in the Council Chamber to discuss two big projects taking place in the city.

The group meets monthly to reflect on issues that affect young people in Coventry and their aim is for young people to be part of the solution, talk to the people who make decisions in the city and to help bring about positive changes.

The Youth Council invited young people from Positive Youth Foundation to join them. Together they discussed the Coventry Plan, which identifies Coventry City Council’s vision and objectives until 2030. The plan outlines how Coventry City Council will work with partners and communities to achieve its priorities. The group also looked at the Child Friendly Coventry initiative which is a campaign to make Coventry a child friendly city, by helping to create an environment where children and young people are valued, supported, safe and healthy.

Councillor Becky Gittins, Deputy Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said, “The time and effort put in by these young people make a real difference to how we move forward and how issues important to young people can be tackled. A fresh outlook from the youth of the city can inspire and help the city promote things that are important to them”

Coventry Youth Council are a group of young people aged between 11-21 who work with lots of different organisations, including the NHS, Coventry and Warwick Universities, CAHMS, Grapevine, Live UnLtd, West Midlands Police and Coventry City Council.

