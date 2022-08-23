Flood relief scheme planned in Nailsworth

The town was severely hit by floods in 2020 when 40mm of rain fell in 75 minutes, causing 36 businesses and eight properties to flood.

The county council will be implementing a range of measures that aim to alleviate the impact of flooding in the future.

The drainage of surface water will be improved by providing a flow route to Nailsworth Stream, so the water does not pool in the centre of the town. New drains will be installed and a cattle grid will be converted so it can hold and slowly release flood water.

Safety improvements will also be made to the A46 roundabout in the centre of the town, along with measures to improve safety for pedestrians, after proposals were put forward by Nailsworth Town Council.

The schemes have been funded jointly by the county council and Stroud District Council, who are working in partnership to deliver the improvements.

Work will start on 12 September and is due to last for up to seven weeks, with the project expected to be completed by the end of October.

Some road closures will be necessary during the works, but access to properties will be maintained for residents and businesses and a signposted diversion will be in place.

For more information and to see the full programme of works, please visit https://www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/highways/nailsworth-flood-relief/

Residents and businesses have been sent letters informing them of the plans and there will be a drop-in session at the Mortimer Room next to Nailsworth Library, in Old Market, where officers will be on hand to explain the scheme and answer questions from the public. It will be held from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday 6 September.

The county council has liaised with Forest Green Rovers over the plans and tried to schedule the work and any road closures around away games or non-match days where possible. Extra staff will be on site to oversee traffic management when work has to take place on a match day.

Jason Humm, Director of Transport and Highways at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This important project will bring long-lasting benefits to residents and businesses in Nailsworth. This scheme will help alleviate future flooding issues and make us more resilient to the effects of extreme weather, while the safety improvements will be of great benefit to everyone.

“I would like to thank all residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out.”

Cllr Steve Robinson, local county and district councillor for Nailsworth, said: “I’m pleased that work on this project will be starting soon. Work to alleviate the effects of flooding in the town is vital for residents and businesses and the safety improvements are also welcomed.

“If anyone would like to find out more about the scheme I would encourage them to attend the drop-in session at Nailsworth Library to find out more.”

Cllr Chloe Turner, Stroud District Council chair of environment committee, added: “Our work on Environment and Climate Change is one of the top three priorities in our Council Plan. Helping our communities adapt to a changing climate is a key part of that work. Stroud District Council’s Water Resources Engineer has been pleased to work in partnership on this project, which will build resilience for residents and businesses in Nailsworth.”