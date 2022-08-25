Podcast: New President, treating cystic fibrosis and updating medical education | Imperial News

In this edition: We meet Imperial’s new President and researchers transforming cystic fibrosis patients’ lives and medical education.

News: COVID-19 isolation and bees’ response to changing climate – We learn that the first real-world study of COVID-19 infectiousness suggests many people are still able to pass on the virus after five days, and that museum specimens show bumblebees have been increasingly under stress from hotter and warmer conditions since 1925.

Meet Imperial’s new President – We sit down with Professor Hugh Brady, Imperial’s new President, and hear about his academic career in medicine, his views on student issues, and his plans for the College.

Transforming cystic fibrosis treatment – As part of a series on the people behind our world-leading research, we meet Professor Jane Davies, who leads clinical trials for drugs that have transformed the lives of cystic fibrosis patients.

A community approach to medical education – We talk to Professor Sonia Kumar about her pioneering work creating a new approach to medical education that embeds students in the community from the start, via the Medical Education Innovation and Research Centre (MEdIC).

