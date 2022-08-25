Simple scheme to buy solar panels returns for Suffolk residents » Babergh Mid Suffolk

Solar Together Suffolk, a group-buying scheme which has helped over 1,500 homes in Suffolk to install solar panels and batteries, opens for new registrations on 22 August 2022.

The scheme helps homeowners feel confident that they are paying the right price for a high-quality installation from pre-approved installers, whilst increasing their independence from the grid and reducing their carbon emissions.

Solar Together Suffolk is supported by Suffolk County Council and all local borough and district councils, including Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils.

From 22 August 2022, Suffolk residents can register for free with the group-buying scheme, with no obligation to go ahead with an installation.

It is open to anyone interested in:

The innovative scheme builds on four years of the highly successful Solar Together programme run across the UK. To date, Solar Together Suffolk has:

installed 17,900 solar panels at over 1,500 Suffolk households

retrofitted over 200 batteries

avoided carbon emissions totalling 28,730 tonnes of CO2 across the county

Councillor Andy Drummond, chair of the Suffolk Environment Portfolio Holders Group, said: “This is the fifth year that Solar Together Suffolk has been rolled out, and I expect it will prove the most popular yet. With electricity prices continuing to climb, more and more homeowners are looking into their own solar power as a way to generate their own clean energy and reduce their bills. “However, investing in solar panels and battery storage can be a daunting project to take on – knowing who to approach, comparing quotes, trying to understand the complexity of the products or how the process works. “But Solar Together Suffolk does all that work for you. All you have to do is register your details, and Solar Together will send you a competitive, personalised quote from an approved installer. There is nothing to pay until you decide you want to go ahead with your installation.”

Solar Together Suffolk is one of the projects which contributes to Suffolk’s Climate Emergency Plan, to support and guide residents, communities and businesses to make the changes required to help Suffolk achieve Net Zero by 2030.

How does it work?

22 August to 26 September: registration is open, it is free and with no obligation

27 September: pre-vetted installers take part in the auction to bid against each other to offer the best deal

17 October: a few weeks after the auction you will receive a personal recommendation based on your registration details

25 November: your deadline to accept your personal recommendation and proceed with an installation

Support is on-hand throughout the whole process which, together with information sessions, will allow households to make an informed decision in a safe and hassle-free environment.

Suffolk’s local authorities are again working in partnership with independent experts iChoosr to roll out Solar Together Suffolk.

Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK Solar Manager, added: “With energy prices continuing to increase, residents of Suffolk are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid. The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider.”

iChoosr has a strong track record of delivering group purchase schemes for local authorities. It has worked with 160 UK local authorities on its collective energy switching schemes. iChoosr’s schemes have also been delivered in partnership with local authorities in five countries. Over 70 schemes led to 110,000 residents installing solar PV systems.

Free registration, with no obligation is open from 22 August to 26 September 2022. Submit your details on the Solar Together website

