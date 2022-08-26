Clearing 2022: It let me enhance my career with a degree

A part-time teacher has spoken about how she applied to study at the University of Bedfordshire via Clearing in order to enhance her career in education.

Clearing can be used by anyone applying to study higher education, including those who decide to go to university last minute.

School of Arts & Creative Industries student, Ruth, already worked in a school but decided she wanted to study at the University to help improve her teaching career prospects. As she already had her A Levels, she contacted Bedfordshire’s Clearing team to apply.

Read Ruth’s Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…