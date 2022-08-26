Hull pupils celebrate GCSE results

Students across Hull have today received their GCSE results after sitting their exams for the first time since 2019.

Initial results from nine of the city’s secondary schools show significant improvements when compared to 2019:

At Attainment 8, five schools have improved compared to 2019, two have remained the same and two have dropped

At standard pass English and Maths (grade 4 +), five schools have improved on 2019, three are in line and one has dropped

At strong pass English and Maths (grade 5+), eight schools have improved on 2019, some significantly, one school has dropped

Kingswood Academy students open their results

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said: “Well done to all the young people who have taken their GCSEs and received their results today. Well done too to school staff for their tremendous work and to parents, who all help the city’s young people to achieve their potential.

“The improvements since 2019, when pupils last sat exams, is really positive and means more Year 11’s are leaving with higher level passes in both English and Maths.

“Hull City Council continues to work with Academy Trusts through the city’s Learning Partnership, to ensure education in Hull is the best it can be for all of our young people and to give them the best start in life.”

Malet Lambert School

Students now have access to a range of options in their next steps, from full-time education at a sixth form or college, to apprenticeships, or part-time education or training.

Further information and advice about next steps can be found here.

St Mary’s College; Head of School, Mrs Maria Stead is delighted with the outcomes: “In a year where students have still had to contend with Covid and its ongoing aftermath, the students at St Mary’s College have achieved amazing, world class results.“

Results remain provisional until the Department for Education issues more detailed examination results later in the year.