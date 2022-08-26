Learners Celebrate GCSE Results Day at The Grimsby Institute

Learners at The Grimsby Institute received their GCSE English, Maths and Biology results today after working incredibly hard during the previous academic year. The English and Maths departments even origanised a small gathering for the learners to celebrate their time together. A number of learners, in particular, have achieved some excellent results today.

Mia Grace McCue has become a different person since coming to The Grimsby Institute. She said: “I’m so much more confident in myself and that’s all because of my tutors. I’ve received so much support from them, and it’s because of their patience and guidance that I passed today.”

Clare Wood decided to come back to education after starting a family and wanted to prove to herself that she could pass her GCSE’s. She said: “I’m over the moon. I passed my GCSE English during the re-sits in November and today I passed my GCSE Maths. I wanted to set an example for my children that education is important and to never give up, even when it’s difficult.”

Donna Underwood, Curriculum Manager for English, said: “Despite having a difficult time, our learners have made great progress this academic year and they have gained some fantastic results. We as a team are very proud of them.”