Newman Lecturer awarded Best Presenter at International Conference



by

Beth Gray

Nadia Talukder, Senior Lecturer in Professional Studies and Partnerships at Newman University has recently been recognised for her research at the first Research in Education Knowledge Exchange (Re-KnoX), sponsored by the University of Bath.

Held in Cairo, Egypt between 15th-18th August, the conference was an opportunity for academics, practitioners, and researchers across the Globe to come together and share research in education, theory and practice.

Several prominent professional and academic colleagues were invited to speak and discuss this year’s theme, ‘Education in Times of Crisis: Global and National Challenges’, exploring the impact of the global pandemic on educational policy and practice.

Nadia was awarded ‘Best Presenter’ and recognised for her Masters Research entitled ‘Teacher training through negotiation of identity’.

Speaking of her award, Nadia commented, “In all honesty, I didn’t expect to receive an award at all and it was just such a privilege to be welcomed as a presenter. So, when the award was announced, it was a total shock. To have my research and efforts recognized internationally was a humbling and encouraging experience. It has given me the determination to pursue my research further.

“I have been so fortunate to work alongside a supportive team and working full time whilst doing my dissertation was so challenging at times. The award is special as it is a reminder of what hard work can culminate into.”

Nadia has a keen interest in the principles and theories relating to coaching and mentoring, and currently teaches on both undergraduate and postgraduate primary ITE programmes.

Find out more about Nadia Talukder.

With a fantastic reputation for training teachers, Newman University is proud to offer a variety of courses within the Faculty of Education. Visit our subject area page for more information.