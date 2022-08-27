Passionate about storytelling? Why not join the City of Literature

People who feel passionately about stories and storytelling are being encouraged to get involved with Exeter City of Literature.

The charity is looking to appoint a number of trustees to take literature and the organisation on to the next level.

Exeter was designated a UNESCO City of Literature in 2019, following a successful bid from Exeter City Council, the University of Exeter, Wellcome Centre for Cultures and Environments of Health, Literature Works, Libraries Unlimited, and other stakeholders across the region.

In 2021 it became a charity.

Exeter City of Literature’s vision is for everyone to love stories and storytelling. Its mission is to work with local and global communities to celebrate the diverse stories within.

The roles available are voluntary and therefore don’t carry a salary, although reasonable costs incurred in relation to the role may be claimed back. The charity is particularly looking for people with experience in finance or accounting, fundraising, governance, and writing or the arts.

The organisation said: “We seek Trustees who can bring new perspectives and diverse lived experience to our team, and who share our vision for everyone to love stories and storytelling.”

To find out more, visit the Exeter City of Literature website at www.exetercityofliterature.com/board-recruitment