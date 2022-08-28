Exam results celebrations for Leeds GCSE students

Young people across Leeds are celebrating their GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

This is the first time pupils across the country have sat summer exams since 2019 as GCSE examinations were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Instead, grades were generated by schools based on internal assessment and work produced over the course of study by pupils.

Grades in 2020 and 2021 were generally higher than they were in 2019 due to the different assessment system used. This year, exam boards set grades at a midpoint between summer 2019 and 2021.

As pupils sitting exams this year had their education disrupted by the pandemic, they were given additional support in most exams such as information in advance on the area of focus. Pupils in maths and physics had formulae tables rather than being expected to learn them off by heart.

Because of these changes, it is not possible to make comparisons between results this year and previous years.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, Councillor Jonathan Pryor said:

“Congratulations and well done to everyone who has taken their GCSEs this year. We are seeing some brilliant results that are very well deserved. Pupils have done themselves and the city proud and I am particularly impressed by the resilience they have shown throughout the pandemic when their education was significantly disrupted.

“These results are not only a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our young people, but also their families, schools, colleges and other learning settings that have supported them to secure these results.”

There is support available for students who did not get the results they were hoping for and those who don’t have plans for September.

Students can use Leeds City Council’s Start in Leeds platform to access information and advice about post-16 learning opportunities and get in touch with local schools, colleges and apprenticeship providers.

The Next Steps page also signposts learners to the council’s Employment Hub and the Leeds Pathways team, both of which can give information, advice and guidance to young people as they decide what to do next.

The Start in Leeds Next Steps page can be accessed here.

ENDS