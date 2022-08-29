In the news: 19-24 August 2022

Last week saw A-Level results day and the University’s Clearing team was kept busy, taking more than 1,300 calls on that day alone. BBC Radio Northampton followed the day’s events and spoke with two of the people taking calls and supporting callers.

Deborah Mattock, Executive Director of HR, Marketing and International Relations, spoke with Tim Wheeler about the first day and how student recruitment is handled. Listen again here (starts at 3hr 34mins).

Marketing Officer Olivia Phillips explained to Annabel Amos about what happens during a Clearing call and how it feels to help prospective students on their academic journey. Listen again here (starts at 1hr 10mins).

Physiotherapy student Elliot Deeks has been named the first ‘Odd Balls’ ambassador for the county, a role that will see him help raise awareness of testicular cancer. The story is reported by the Chronicle and Echo and Elliot also spoke with BBC Northampton’s Tim Wheeler about this important role. Listen again here (starts at 2hr 15mins).

Associate Professor Eunice Lumsden gave her opinion to Nursery World about a report that has found that inequalities such as the disadvantage gap at GCSE have barely changed in the last two decades.

Dental Nursing graduate Hassan Sharriff has been giving ‘top tips’ for managing hypersensitivity in patients to the Dentistry UK website.

Head of Learning and Teaching Enhancement Kate Coulson has been named a National Teaching Fellow, as reported by the Northants Chamber.