Vaccination reminder for university students 





Students heading to university in September are being encouraged to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations ahead of Freshers’ Week to protect themselves against a range of potentially life-threatening illnesses.

Students can be at increased risk of serious diseases such as meningitis, septicaemia and measles as they mix with large numbers of other students from around the country and overseas.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and meningitis charities are asking parents and students to ensure they are protected before the term begins as many of these illnesses arise at the start of the academic year.

The three vaccines students should get up to date with are:

MenACWY – protecting against four common strains causing meningitis and septicaemia MMR – protecting against measles, mumps, rubella HPV (for female students) – protecting against cervical and other cancers caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV) together with genital warts

Anyone who is unsure about their vaccine status can check with their GP practice to see if they are up to date and fully protected. Ideally, students should have any vaccines they have missed at least two weeks before leaving for university. If they are unable to do this, they should arrange to have any missed vaccines as soon as possible with their current GP or their new GP practice if they are moving to a university.