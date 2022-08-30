

Posted on Wednesday 25th January 2017

Local unpaid carers reminded to sign up for support as Young Carers Day is marked

Unpaid carers from across Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole are being urged not to forget to look after themselves as well as the loved one they care for.

A campaign to encourage carers to sign up for free support was launched in November 2016, entitled: “You’re looking after someone, but who’s looking after you?” in a bid to ensure carers are aware of the help available to them.

As national Young Carers Day approaches (Thurs 26 Jan) young adult carers in particular are encouraged to seek support but the service is available for any local resident who looks after a loved one and is unpaid regardless of age.

It is estimated that there are almost 83,000 unpaid carers across Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole who look after a loved one, neighbour or friend. Many of those residents do not seek help or are unaware that there is a dedicated service available to them offering free information, support and advice, as well as other beneficial services.

Carers living in the area can access help from their local authority’s carers’ support service which offer services including:

Advice and information

Carer newsletters

Events and activities

Respite support

Carer discount card

Councillor Blair Crawford, Cabinet Member for Adult Services, said:

“We know there are potentially thousands of residents across Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole who look after someone, whether that’s a husband looking after a wife, a mother looking after her son or friend looking after a neighbour. We recognise that caring for someone can be demanding and we want to encourage local carers to sign up to the carers’ support service and find out how we can help. Carers are so valuable in enabling loved ones to stay in their own home and out of hospital and so it’s vital we support carers.”

Councillor Jill Haynes, Dorset County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Health, Care and Independence said:

“All too often, unpaid carers do not recognise themselves as carers because they are looking after a loved one, friend or neighbour and see it as ‘just something they do’. Looking after someone can creep up on anyone and comes in many different forms. We want to make sure that anyone who is looking after someone else seeks the help and support that they are entitled to and don’t continue to struggle on their own not knowing what is out there. This will greatly improve the outcomes for both for the person they are looking after and also for themselves”.

Councillor Karen Rampton, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care, Borough of Poole, said:

“So often carers are so busy looking after a loved one that they forget about themselves and the impact that providing care is having on them. It’s so important that they know there is help out there, and we hope to see many of them taking advantage of the wealth of support available.”

Residents can find out more information about the carers’ service at: www.crispweb.org or by calling: 01202 458204.