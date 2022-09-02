Have your say on Croydon’s community pharmacy services – Newsroom

If you live or work in Croydon help us to make important decisions about your community pharmacy by taking part in a consultation to ensure they offer services that meet your health needs.

Community pharmacies are often the first point of contact to collect medication and for health and wellbeing advice and support. We want to make sure that their services are easily accessible and anyone visiting a pharmacy is happy with the service they receive.

All local authority health and wellbeing boards are required to review pharmacy services in their areas so that the current provision meets the needs of local people, this is known as a pharmaceutical needs assessment.

Residents’ feedback will be used by the NHS, council, and the south west London Integrated Care Board to identify gaps in services or improvements for community pharmacy services in the borough. The pharmaceutical needs assessment is also used to help make decisions about new pharmacies or a change of premises.

The consultation can be found at www.getinvolved.croydon.gov.uk/pharmacy, where residents are invited to have their say.

Councillor Yvette Hopley, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “Community pharmacies provide an important service for everyday healthcare essentials. This could include advising the public on medicines and the treatment of minor ailments. They may also offer advice on other issues such as quitting smoking, vaccinations, blood pressure and cholesterol monitoring. We want to find out your experiences about the services you receive from your pharmacy. We hope that as many residents and people in Croydon as possible will take part in this valuable consultation about improving healthcare in our borough.”