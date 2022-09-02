Homes plan approved for Bournemouth town centre



Posted on Wednesday 18th January 2017

Forty-six homes are to be built in the heart of Bournemouth following approval of a £12.5 million housing proposal aimed at first-time buyers, young professionals, downsizers and families.

The St Stephen’s Road scheme, involving two multi-storey blocks with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats, has secured planning permission from Bournemouth Council’s Planning Board.

The site, earmarked for residential use in the Council’s Area Action Plan for several years, has been brought forward for rejuvenation by the Bournemouth Development Company, delivery partner for the Town Centre Vision.

Council Leader Councillor John Beesley said: “We have a policy requirement to provide between 1,500 and 2,000 new homes within the town centre area before 2026. The St Stephen’s Road development will help towards meeting that target.

“By offering a choice of high-quality homes, we can continue to support the vitality and vibrancy of the town centre.

“This scheme promises to stimulate further investment, increase footfall and retail spend, and create jobs during construction.”

One of the buildings will contain 28 flats while the other block will have 18. There will be 36 parking spaces for residents and visitors, including two disability spaces, through a mix of undercroft, basement and surface provision. There will also be a motorcycle space and 52 bike spaces.

A tree management plan will see the retention of boundary trees and a mature ‘veteran’ tree to the rear of the site, plus replacement planting for trees to be lost.

St Stephen’s Road connects Richmond Hill and Braidley Road. The site, opposite St Stephen’s Church, is currently a surface car park used during weekday office hours by council staff. At weekends and on weekday evenings, it operates as a pay-and-display public facility.

The Bournemouth Development Company is a partnership between Bournemouth Council and Morgan Sindall Investments.

Duncan Johnston, Director, Bournemouth Development Company, said: “This is a high-quality residential scheme that incorporates sustainability, contemporary design and distinctive architecture.

“It has evolved through extensive discussion with Bournemouth Council and other stakeholders.

“We are confident it will complement the wider area in terms of its design, appearance and contribution to place making and the town centre economy.”

A start on site will be made in the autumn of 2017 with the construction programme due to take 18 months to complete.

The consultants on the scheme are Bournemouth-based planning agency Terence O’Rourke.