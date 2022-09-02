In the news: 26-31 August

Senior Lecturer in Journalism Kate Ironside spoke with BBC Three Counties radio about the ‘Cost of Living’ crisis and gave her views on what the Government should be doing to support people. Listen again here (starts at 41mins30)

The Daily Mirror explored the dark underbelly of 19th century London criminality with Dr Drew Gray, Criminal Historian and lecturer at UON, to discuss the gruesome acts of The London Burkers vs Jack the Ripper. Read the full story here.

Executive Director of Estates & Campus Services, Becky Bradshaw, spoke with John Griff at BBC Radio Northampton about the cost of living for students in light of the recent rise in energy cap. Listen again here (starts at 2hr11min).

Postgraduate researchers have praised the experience and support they have received from the University of Northampton in a national satisfaction survey. News Anyway reported on this here.

Practice Educator in Dental Nursing, Vikki Clarke, has been discussing the high quality dental courses on offer at UON for Clearing students as part of press coverage by Dental Nursing UK.

Alex Ramsden is building a solid business to help construction industry professionals, thanks to University of Northampton (UON) support after graduating. His story is featured in News Anyway and Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

University Business and Research Professional News shone a light on the new Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE) which is set to open at the University of Northampton in September.

