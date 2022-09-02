New protected cycle lanes linking Lea Bridge to Clapton have been completed in Millfields Park.

Running the length of the northern section of Millfields, the cycle lanes are funded by Transport for London (TfL) and have been constructed by Hackney Council. They will help the thousands of people that cycle in the area to continue on protected lanes towards Hackney along Lea Bridge Road.

New lighting, landscaping and shared spaces at entry and exit points to the park will also make it easier, greener and safer to walk and cycle in the area.

The cycle lanes form part of TfL’s planned Lea Bridge to Dalston Cycleway, which will overhaul Lea Bridge roundabout and create safer routes onwards to Dalston, subject to continued Government funding support for TfL.

