The future is bright for local A&E nurse and mother of two, Danielle Jamieson – North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

A&E nurse, Danielle Jamieson, is achieving her dreams following the support of North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust and a scheme to enhance her career prospects.

The mother of two started working for the Trust in 2015 following the completion of an adult nursing degree at Teesside University.

Since then Danielle has gone from strength to strength, seizing on all development opportunities the Trust has offered.

Danielle said: “In A&E we are on the frontline and the team are exposed to a wide range of situations, both good and bad.

“We see all kinds of patients on their care journey and my role is to put them at ease, understand their needs and get them the care they need.

“I love that no two days are the same. I’m spread across the floor dealing with loads of different cases from minor injuries to resuscitation.”

Danielle always knew that she would become a nurse, from the moment she broke her arm at ten years old she felt it was her calling to help others.

Following her auntie’s example, she qualified as a nurse in 2012 and achieved her dream of working in A&E.

“My uniform is my armour; with this on I can handle anything that comes my way when I’m on shift,” She commented.

“The focus is always on the patients and it isn’t just about getting them better physically. It’s also mentally as well, sometimes that little conversation can go a long way in their treatment.”

As well as treating others, Danielle is also a mother to two boys Jacob, four, and Joseph, two.

“My boys are so proud of me. My eldest tells all of his teachers that his mummy is a nurse and I love the fact that I am making them proud every time I step onto the ward.”

Alongside her 12-hour shifts, the 31 year old from Hartlepool has her sights set on climbing the career ladder, taking up numerous development opportunities.

Danielle is currently part of the Trust’s 100 Leaders programme, working to develop green spaces around the hospital sites for staff and patients.

In her role as deputy pack leader, Danielle is expanding outside of her usual duties to work alongside fellow Trust colleagues and Stockton-On-Tees Borough Council to create these woodland areas.

She is also enrolled on the Mary Seacole leadership course and has plans to undertake a quality improvement course in 2023.

Danielle says: “I am so lucky to have had fantastic support from A&E management and the wider Trust. I’ve grabbed these opportunities with both hands.

“It all started with the 100 Leaders programme, being part of this initiative has given me the confidence to aim high.

“I’m excited for what my future holds at North Tees and Hartlepool and to put my learning into practice for our patients.”

