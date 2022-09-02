Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock to race in Gloucestershire at the Tour of Britain

Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock will race through Gloucestershire after being confirmed in the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the Tour of Britain.

The 23-year-old Brit won stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France at the summit of L’Alpe d’Huez, and in September will race from Tewkesbury to Gloucester. He is also the reigning Olympic Mountain Bike champion having won the title in Tokyo last year.

He will lead Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour of Britain, with Australian star Richie Porte joining him in the British team, alongside former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski.

Dylan Teuns will lead the charge for Israel – Premier Tech having already been confirmed on the start list. The 30-year-old has previously claimed two stages of the Tour de France and will be looking to win overall victory at the 18th edition of the Tour of Britain.

Stage six of the Tour of Britain will take place on Friday, 9 September. The 170.9km race will begin in front of St Mary’s Abbey Church on Church Street, in Tewkesbury, and head east into the Cotswolds before heading south. The riders will then race north through the Stroud valleys before finishing on Southgate Street in Gloucester.

In addition to Tewkesbury and Gloucester, the riders will race through Winchcombe, Cirencester, Tetbury, Wotton-under-Edge, Dursley and Stroud, showcasing some of the best scenery the county has to offer in front of a global television audience.

Residents are encouraged to cheer the riders on at the roadside as it passes by their doorstep. Those travelling to the race are advised to allow plenty of time for their journey, and to use active travel and public transport where possible. Those driving to the race should ensure they are parked legally. In addition, all spectators should watch from a safe position and not on the road itself.

The race will start in Tewkesbury at 11am with the riders being introduced to the crown from 10am and events in the town before the start. It is estimated to finish in Gloucester at around 3pm. The event will be shown on a big screen in Gloucester Docks from the start at 11am, with other events on in the city from 12pm.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet member responsible for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “We can’t wait to welcome stage six of the Tour of Britain to Gloucestershire.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to see many of the world’s leading male cyclists race in the county. It is great to see such an outstanding rider such as Tom Pidcock ride through our county, just a couple of months after his success at the Tour de France.

“The Tour of Britain is a opportunity for us to showcase the county, our amazing environment and the level of investment we’re making in cycling in the county.”

More information on the Tour of Britain in Gloucestershire, including stage timetables for when the race will be in your area, can be found out the council’s website.