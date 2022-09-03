Cycle to Work – Coventry City Council

Regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. ​

​Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.

Exercising on the bike for at least 30 minutes a day will build up your cardiovascular and muscular endurance. By putting in consistent effort, you’ll notice an improvement in your aerobic capacity, enabling you to bike longer or on more intense rides.

Cycle commuting has been a massive success over the last decade. Thousands of commuters have made the switch to cycling to work. They’ve got fitter, reduced their stress levels, saved loads of money on commuting costs – which has never been more important – and done their bit for the environment.

So, this year, whether you’re already a committed cycle commuter or just starting out on your journey – get on your bike and get to work the best way you can.

Cycle to Workday is the UK’s biggest cycling commuting event.

It’s an event for everyone, from people who haven’t hopped on a bike since their school days.

