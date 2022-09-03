Gamer technology to bring future Newquay to life

Cutting-edge technology will give Newquay residents the chance to view development ideas for the town centre while taking a virtual reality bike ride.

The latest gaming technology will be used at the engagement events thanks to funding Cornwall Council has received from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The events are being organised by the Newquay Futures project which includes Cornwall Council, Newquay Business Improvement District (BID), Newquay Town Council and the Newquay Town Team local partnership.

The project is helping shape the future of the town including producing an investment plan for the town centre.

The immersive experience will allow participants to use the latest in virtual reality headset technology to cycle around the town centre and give their feedback on the ideas being presented.

Cyclists can explore what the town could potentially look like in the future, complete with sounds, people and 360-degree views of buildings and options for pedestrian and cycle routes.

Free virtual reality sessions will take place on:

Thursday, September 8, 10.30am – 7pm, Newquay Orchard

Friday, September 9, 9.30am – 4pm, Newquay Orchard

Saturday, September 10, 10am – 3.30pm, Newquay Killacourt

Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for planning, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to experience the latest in technology while making a valuable contribution to the future of their town.

“Instead of looking at artists’ impressions of potential changes, they can view them for themselves in this immersive experience, getting a real insight into the difference they will make.

“We want people of all ages to help shape the future of their town and I hope this innovative approach will encourage more residents to have their say.”

Newquay Town Team and the Mayor of Newquay Councillor Margaret North have welcomed the initiative.

Andy Cole, Chair of the Newquay Town Team, said: “The Town Team was delighted that Cornwall Council choose our project in Newquay as the test site for the new software and we were delighted to see the buildings in our town appear in 3D. This experience should be a fun opportunity for all who attend.”

The funding has been provided by central government to assess the impact digital innovation can have on engaging more people in place shaping and planning consultations.

The VR experience has been produced in collaboration with digital consultation agency Digital Urban.

Simon Mabey, Founder of Digital Urban, said: “We aim for people to have fun and try using the latest VR technology for free whilst also making a real difference to the future of the place where they live, work and play. The experience is a great way for people of all ages to really visualise and experience potential ways that Newquay could be enhanced in future. We look forward to welcoming you to the experience.”

For more information visit Newquay Futures.

Story posted September 2, 2022