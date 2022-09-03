Road closures: AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 7 – Saturday 10 September

Dorset Council has announced its list of temporary road closures on Saturday 10 September to allow the AJ Bell Tour of Britain Stage 7 cycle race event to take place.

To facilitate the race from West Bay to Ferndown, a rolling road closure will be enforced along most of the stage route. This means roads on and around the race route will be closed to traffic by Police Escort Vehicles for a brief period (usually around 30 minutes) to allow the race to pass safely. A timetable of when the race is passing through can be found here.

To make sure the route is safe for the public and competitors, additional areas have been identified that will be closed slightly longer than the main rolling closure. The locations and timings of these closures are as follows and will be in place on Saturday 10 September 2022.

The Esplanade and the Quayside will be closed from the roundabout at Forty Foot Way between 4am to approximately 1pm. No vehicle access will be permitted along this section, however pedestrian access will be unaffected.

The North Side Basin will be closed from its junction with George Street between 4am to approximately 1pm. This junction will be manned, and access maintained where possible.

Road closures will be in operation on West Bay Road at the car park and at Marsh Barn Road junction with B3157 Burton Road between 9:30am and 11:30am (or until the race has passed).

B3157, Coast Road (Fleet to Bridport)

The B3157, Coast Road will be closed Westbound only from Fleet Road roundabout to the junction with Marsh Barn Road, West Bay between 10:30am and 12:30pm. Limited access will be permitted. A signed diversion route will be in place via A354, A35.

All roads in Dorchester as listed will be closed between 11:30am and 12:45pm (or until the race has passed).

Maumbury Road at its junction with Herringston Road to its junction with Weymouth Avenue

B3147 Weymouth Avenue, at its junction with Maumbury Road

C12 Weymouth Avenue, at its junction with Maumbury Road

B3147 Maumbury Road from its junction with Weymouth Avenue to its junction with Great Western Cross

B3144 Damers Road at its junction with Great Western Cross

B3147, Cornwall Road at its junction with Great Western Cross to its junction with Albert Road

Albert Road (western section) at its junction with Albert Road

Cornwall Road (one way section) from its junction with Albert Road

B3147 Albert Road from its junction with Cornwall Road to Top O Town Roundabout

B3150 Bridport Road, at Top O Town Roundabout

B3147, The Grove, at its junction with Top O Town Roundabout

B3150, from its junction with Top O Town Roundabout to its junction with the B3143 Kings Road

B3143, Kings Road from its junction with London Road to its junction with Icen Way

Lubbecke Way at its junction with B3143 Kings Road

B3143, Allington Avenue at its junction with Fordington Cross

Acland Road, at its junction with South Walks Road

B3144 Weymouth Avenue at its junction with Prince of Wales Road

Culliford Road North, at its junction with Princes of Wales Road

B3143 Allington Road, at its junction with B3144 Prince of Wales Road.

Whilst these closures are in place, access to Dorchester will be via A35 Monkeys Jump Roundabout. However, the above closure will restrict access to the town centre.

Wareham

Roads in Wareham area as listed will be closed between 12:45pm and 1:30pm (or until the race has passed).

A351 Wareham Bypass at its junction with Stoborough Roundabout

A352, Worgret Hill to its junction with Puddletown Road.

Blandford

All roads in Blandford as listed will be closed between 1:30pm and 2:45pm (or until the race has passed)

B3082 from its junction with Market Place to its junction with the A354

Church Lane, at its junction with Market Place

Sheep Market Hill, at its junction with Market Place

B3082, Damory Street at its junction with East Street.

Wimborne Minster

B3078, Pamphill at its junction with the A31 will be closed between 2:15pm and 3:15pm (or until the race has passed).

B3072 Victoria Road, Ferndown will be closed at its junction with the A347, Ringwood Road to its junction with Penrose Road between 4:30am to approximately 9pm. Vehicular access can be gained via a manned closure point at the junction with Penrose Road, however the road will be closed to vehicles between 2pm and 3:30pm. Pedestrian access will remain unaffected.

No access will be granted to Victoria Road from the junction with Ringwood Road throughout these times.

Albert Road will be closed from its junction with Church Road between 4:30am to approximately 9pm on 10 September 2022.

Albert Road and Library Road will be accessible via the manned closure point at Victoria Road except between 2pm and 3:30pm as the event prepares to welcome riders at the finish.

Riders are expected to finish the race at approximately 3pm. To further aid safety, road closures will be implemented between 2pm and 3:30pm (or until the bikes have passed).

Public car parks in West Bay and Ferndown will be restricted so you may wish to travel to these areas by bike or public transport. Emergency access and pedestrian access will always be maintained. Several Household Recycling Centres (HRCs, or “the tip”) may have access disrupted while the race is on, so visitors may wish to delay their journey.

Further information for spectators can be found here.