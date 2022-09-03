Schools set to welcome pupils back

Children and young people in Hull will be welcomed back to school for the new academic year.

Schools across Hull saw attendance hit 91.5 per cent in the last academic year. The Hull Learning Partnership wants to see this percentage increase for the start of the new school year and hopes to see all pupils back into school and attending each day.

Councillor Linda Tock, Portfolio Holder for children’s services said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all pupils back to school.

“We know most children will be looking forward to being back at school, but also that the pandemic has meant that getting into school for some children and for some families is more difficult. We want families and young people to work with schools, and our children and family services, so that we can understand if any child is missing school how we can work together to support attendance.”

There’s support for families in many different ways, from help with school uniform costs, mental health support, help for young carers, children who have suffered a bereavement, or children who are worried about their parents. Schools can help with any of these issues. In addition, if children and young people have emotional wellbeing concerns, there is help available through website: Young Person — How Are You Feeling?

Schools aim to provide help early when a pupil’s attendance starts to slip, working alongside a range of services and organisations that can provide support and help to children, young people and families.

Councillor Tock continued: “We have an important focus on positive relationships within schools and know what a difference they make to a child’s life. We want children to thrive, to be happy and healthy. Children and young people benefit socially, emotionally and educationally from being in school for face to face teaching and time with friends. For any child or family with concerns I want them to know that help is there for anyone.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to parents and carers too, as they play a vital role. I wish everyone a great start to this new academic year!”

The city’s schools are above the national average for good and outstanding Ofsted gradings, and provision continues to expand and improve, so that families have choice from good and outstanding schools.

Hull City Council continues to work with Academy Trusts via the Hull Learning Partnership to develop a city-wide approach to improving achievement, promoting inclusion for children and young people, improving outcomes for pupils in vulnerable groups, including SEND, keeping children safe, and providing essential nutrition.