Navigational buoy completely written off in hit and run incident on the Exe

Harbour patrollers have appealed to the public in an attempt to identify a mystery boat which hit and badly damaged an important navigational buoy in the Exe Estuary.

The incident happened on the evening on Friday 26 August in the estuary, off Lympstone.

The 6ft tall No. 31 green buoy – which marks a turning point for vessels in the estuary – was completely written off by the impact and will cost Exeter City Council £4,500 to replace.

A replacement buoy has been put in place.

Harbour Master Grahame Forshaw reckons the boat that hit the buoy must have been travelling fast to have caused such extensive damage to the buoy.

“We believe the vessel must have been travelling at considerable speed and would possibly have sustained significant damage,” he said.

“We think this vessel may now have been removed from the estuary,” he added.

The incident has been reported to the police.

Harbour Patrollers are hoping that someone knows something about the incident and who was responsible. They are asking members of the public to contact them in confidence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Harbour Master’s office on 01395 223 265 or email epa@exeter.gov.uk