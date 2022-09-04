Researchers win international award for study on supporting care home residents

They then analysed the interviews for common themes that revealed opportunities for senior living providers to support residents to maintain a sense of purpose in their facilities.

“The Innovative Research on Aging Award honours the study authors for providing insights into the importance that long-term care residents place on purpose in life, how purpose in life can be promoted through resident programs, and the barriers and facilitators to engagement that residents face,” said Cate O’Brien, PhD, VP and Director of Mather Institute. “These awards honour excellent applied research with practical implications for the senior living industry. We hope these award-winning studies will spark ideas in senior living organizations across the country and around the world.”

“We are delighted that our research has been recognised by the Mather Institute in this way”, said study author Dr Laura Brown. “Our findings clearly show how important it is to many care home residents to maintain a sense of purpose, and provide valuable insights into how care home staff can support this. We hope that this award enables long-term care facilities around the world to benefit from these findings in order to help their residents to age well.”

A full complimentary report on the Innovative Research on Aging Award recipients, Revealing Research 2022, is available for download at matherinstitute.com.

