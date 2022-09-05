Littledown awarded Leisure Trust Gym of the Year 2016 at National Fitness Awards



Posted on Friday 6th January 2017

Littledown, one of the region’s busiest leisure centres, has been crowned Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year at the 2016 National Fitness Awards.

The centre is managed by social enterprise BH Live in partnership with Bournemouth Borough Council.

More than 1.1 million visits into the centre are made each year from people participating in a range of activities and sports including swimming, football, group exercise classes, gym sessions, courses, martial arts and trampolining. The centre is set in 47 acres of parkland and is also home to a high ropes adventure leisure attraction and children’s play park.

BH Live snapped up the prestigious fitness industry award and is celebrating its contribution to getting more people of all ages and abilities more active through improved services and activities.

“This is a fantastic achievement – and we were up against some very stiff competition, says Mike Lyons, BH Live’s Director of Leisure Facilities. “We have a great team who are passionate about making Littledown a great place for everyone to get more active. Together with Bournemouth Borough Council, we are creating some of the UK’s finest facilities.”

Littledown recently underwent a £1.7m transformation project, in partnership with the council to improve and extend its facilities. In addition new gym equipment, fitness studios, class programming, multi-site memberships and activities targeting specific age groups and health conditions have significantly boosted community participation.

Organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport, the National Fitness Awards are now in their seventh year and recognise excellence and achievement in all corners of the industry.

To scoop the trophy, BH Live went through a rigorous assessment process, which involved a site visit from the Workout team who explored the facility, chatted to members and employees and examined all areas of the business from member retention to customer service.

The expert judging panel also included top personal trainer Richard Callender and award winning gym owner Steve Johnson.

National Fitness Awards’ director Judith Halkerston said, “This year’s winners should be very very proud – the high standard of entries made it a tough job to select a final shortlist never mind a winner and runner-up in each category.

“Our awards’ night was a great celebration of the fitness industry as a whole and it was great to see so many gyms represented at the event. It was a wonderful evening and it was lovely to share in the celebrations of the winners.”

Awards were handed out in over 20 categories at a glittering ceremony at The Athena in Leicester, attended by over 850 people and hosted by boxing legend Ricky Hatton and award winning personal trainer and TV personality Katie Bulmer-Cooke.

Find out more about BH Live and Littledown at bhliveactive.org.uk.