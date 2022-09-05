Planning Inspectorate decide Holt development can go ahead

Date published: 4th June 2021

The Council is disappointed by the decision of the Planning Inspectorate to allow proposals for a new housing development to go ahead in Holt.

Developers Gladman Development Ltd had submitted an application to build 110 new homes with provision for a new primary school on land off Beresford Road in the town.

Members of the public raised objections to the application on the grounds of potentially significant traffic congestion and impact on local residents. The Council rejected the application as it was contrary to the development plan and it did not consider there to be material considerations to depart from the development plan – but following an appeal by the developers, the Planning Inspectorate has ruled in their favour and the development will now be allowed to proceed.

An application by the developers for the Council to pay costs incurred in relation to their appeal was however rejected by the Inspector.

Leader of the Council Sarah Butikofer commented: “I am bitterly disappointed by the decision of the Appeal Inspector, particularly because I know the very significant impact this decision will have on residents in the area and its impact on traffic congestion.”

Holt Councillor Georgina Perry-Warnes added: “Despite assurances from officers at Norfolk County Council, there is still some doubt that funding for the new primary school will actually be available. If this is indeed the outcome, Holt’s loss would very much be the developers’ gain. Local residents will potentially bear the brunt of yet another large development causing traffic problems on unsuitable roads.”

Holt Councillor Eric Vardy said: “There is a real need for affordable housing in Holt, what we want are the right homes in the right location. These all must be sustainable developments and include appropriate educational provision wherever they are built.”