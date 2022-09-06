Update on bin collection changes

Date published: 5th September 2022

We have been made aware that, as part of the collection day changes, a small number of customers have been provided with incorrect information by Serco on their scheduled collection days.

Serco has put steps in place to address this and those residents affected will receive a letter with the corrected information in the next few days.

Residents in the following locations who received a leaflet for Monday collection will not be collected this week until Wednesday.

Please leave or re-present your bin for collection on this day.

Hempton

Wicken Green

South Raynham

Toftrees

East Raynham

Pudding Norton

Fakenham

Shereford

Tattersett

You can check your bin collection days here.

Collections were completed this morning in:

Wicken Green Village

Blenheim Park

The Street, Tattersett

Crews collected and returned bins in these locations meaning there should be no missed collections.