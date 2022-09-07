Board to meet in person

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust’s (ESNEFT) Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday (8 September).

The Board will meet in person in Colchester between 9.30am and 12.15pm. During the morning, they will hear details of ESNEFT’s latest performance and finances, as well listening to a patient story. The public will also be given the opportunity to ask questions.

The meeting will be held at Aspen House, in Stephenson Road on Severall’s Business Park, Colchester, CO4 9QR. The public are welcome to attend.

The agenda and papers will be available at www.esneft.nhs.uk a few days before the meeting.

Back to top