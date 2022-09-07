Hospital restaurants reopen to the public

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitals’ restaurants were closed to members of the public,

but as restrictions have eased in the community, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has made the decision to reopen its restaurant doors to members of the public.

From Wednesday 7 September, anyone will be able to buy hot and cold food from the restaurants at Lincoln, Boston and Grantham hospitals.

Trust Catering Manager, John Spencer, said: “Throughout the pandemic our restaurants have remained open for our amazing teams who have been working in our hospitals.

“With restrictions continuing to ease in our communities, we feel that the time is now right to reopen our doors to members of the public. When visiting our hospitals they will be able to come in and purchase everything from a cup of tea, to a hot meal or a piece of cake.

“We have missed them and I know our teams are really looking forward to welcoming the public back into our restaurants.”

The Trust’s restaurant and catering teams have been kept busy during the public closure by continuing to serve hospital staff and those patients staying on one of the wards.

In an average day:

The hospital kitchens make 250 sandwiches that are sold in the restaurants.

The kitchen teams also prepare hundreds of salads for sale.

Almost 200 jacket potatoes are cooked in the restaurants and served with a choice of hot or cold fillings.

500 hot meals are prepared in the restaurants, including vegan and vegetarian choices are served.

100kg of chips are served every day in the restaurants.

Hot and cold puddings are prepared.

Hundreds of hot and cold drinks are also served in the restaurants.

This is in addition to the thousands of meals the kitchens prepare each day for patients staying on the wards.

John added: “The team really do work non-stop, both in our hospital kitchens and in our restaurants. They are a great bunch of people who not only go out of their way to keep our colleagues and visitors fed and watered, but they always makes sure that they are served with a smile.”

The restaurants will be open to members of the public (Monday to Friday) at: