Prize photography competition open for entries

The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon’s popular annual Documentary Photography Open competition has been launched with the theme of ‘Our Environment’.

The competition is free to enter for participants over the age of 14, including amateurs, professionals, and photography groups. Entries are being accepted now and the winning entry will receive a prize of £300 from competition sponsors, Jamaica Press.

As a result of COP26 and in light of climate change, the theme of ‘Our Environment’ has been selected. The museum is asking photographers to send images of their favourite environment, whether it is social, cultural or natural.

Successful entries will be showcased in an exhibition from 19 February to 30 April. Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite image, and the photograph with the most votes will be awarded a certificate and £300 prize money from Jamaica Press.

Submitted pictures must have been taken in the area of North Devon, including Torridge, Lundy Island, and Exmoor.

Museum Curator, Alison Mills says “Our aim is to provide a platform for everyone interested in photography, whether they are hobbyists or seasoned professionals. We hope to inspire people to carry on the tradition of documentary photography in North Devon.

“Through this event, we hope to provide contemporary photographers with valuable exposure, improving their practice and helping them capture the beauty of this region.”

Leader of North Devon Council, Councillor David Worden says: “North Devon’s environment deserves to be documented for future generations, so this photography competition is a terrific way to celebrate the talent of local photographers.”

More information can be found on the museum website. Please email museum@northdevon.gov.uk with any queries.