Project Gigabit – Public Review Launch in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire

The government is on a mission to deliver lightning-fast, reliable broadband to everyone in the UK and is investing £5 billion in Project Gigabit to ensure that hard-to-reach communities are not left out.

Building Digital UK (BDUK) is carrying out a Public Review to help identify areas in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire that may be suitable for future public funding for gigabit-capable broadband.

BDUK is seeking information and supporting evidence from suppliers – in relation to the presence of gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure within the project area.

They wish to hear from all relevant stakeholders – including the public, businesses, internet service providers and broadband infrastructure operators – particularly in relation to the proposed mapped eligible areas.

This Public Review opens on 5th September 2022 and closes at 5pm on 5th October 2022.

To respond to this Public Review, and for more information, please see BDUK’s page below:

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/project-gigabit-gloucestershire-lot-18-public-review-request-for-information