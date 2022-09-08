Blackpool Council launches new learning facility



Posted on Wednesday 7th September 2022

A new learning facility designed to help residents develop their employability skills officially opened its doors this week.

Located within Healthworks on Clifton Street, the new Blackpool Learning Rooms is a dedicated learning space for adults aged 19 and over who are looking to get back into work.

Local residents will be able to boost their job prospects by developing existing skills as well as learn something new from the variety of courses on offer.

As a trusted provider of free or low-cost adult learning courses in the town, Blackpool Learning Rooms offers a wide range of daytime and evening courses from IT, maths and English to health and wellbeing and cooking.

Formerly known as the Adult Community and Family Learning Service, the facility has seen a £150,000 investment to create designated classrooms and learning spaces.

The new purpose designed setting allows learners to access up to date equipment and quality resources, all run by a team of professional, friendly and qualified course tutors.

Partner organisations and current learners were given the opportunity to view the revamped learning space and equipment, while also finding out more about the variety of services on offer and how it will benefit local residents.

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business, Enterprise and Job Creation, officially opened the Blackpool Learning Rooms this week.

Cllr Smith said:

“I was delighted to officially open the new Blackpool Learning Rooms, which will provide a dedicated space for adults in Blackpool to get back into education and improve their employability skills. “Meeting learning needs is not only beneficial to the individual, but also to our whole community. With a wide range of free or low-cost courses available to adults over the age of 19, I’m sure that many of our residents will benefit from this fantastic learning opportunity.”

Blackpool resident, Sam Smith, was a stay at home mum to four children before signing up to functional skills and maths courses through the council’s learning provision, enabling her to get back into work.

She said:

“I didn’t think I would get back into employment but this gave me the skills I needed to get back into work and I have now been employed with the Volunteer Centre Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde for six years working as a Volunteer Co-Ordinator within the community. I’m now signing up to an ICT course with Blackpool Learning Rooms to enhance my skills further.”

Local residents can contact the team on 01253 478131 or email learning.rooms@blackpool.gov.uk for help finding the right course or to get careers and training advice.

For more information, visit www.blackpool.gov.uk/learningrooms



Posted on Wednesday 7th September 2022