Picnic helps boost morale for Covid-hit communities

People in Exeter have enjoyed a morale-boosting community picnic in Haldon Forest, thanks partly to grant funding from Exeter City Council.

The event was organised by Inclusive Exeter, the chosen charity of last year’s Exeter Lord Mayor, in partnership with the Devon Bengali Association. A City wide grant of £1,900 from Exeter City Council helped make the event possible.

Organisers wanted to bring together different communities, particularly those that are socially isolated following the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who attended the picnic enjoyed family activities, games, sports, competitions, food and fun.

A similar event in Exmouth with the Afghan Community Association is planned for September.

In their application for a grant, Inclusive Exeter said: “Many have experienced a tough time during the pandemic with isolation and deaths of family members abroad linked to COVID resulting in members’ wellbeing being seriously affected.

“In the past, community events have really helped reduce isolation and improve wellbeing, so these events would be a real morale booster particularly for those that have lost relatives abroad, where medical support is expensive, limited and serious effects of COVID still ongoing. Therefore, these event would directly help people maintain and support mental health and wellbeing.”