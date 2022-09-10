‘Bits of Beds’ podcast gives insight into university life

The University of Bedfordshire has launched a brand new podcast – Bits of Beds – to help give new and prospective students an insight into life on campus and provide information around useful topics, such as mental health, being independent and PhD opportunities.

From today – in the run up to Bedfordshire’s Welcome Week which starts on 19th September – one ‘minisode’ (a mini episode!) will be released daily for curious listeners to download at their convenience via a number of different podcast platforms, including Anchor, Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music.

Hosted by Bedfordshire students, Joe and Priscilla, the complete Bits of Beds series will focus around four main themes – Mental Health, Employability, Independence & Support and Research – and will feature interviews with current students, recent graduates, alumni and staff who discuss their experiences of learning, succeeding, teaching and supporting one another while at the University.

Joe Green and Priscilla Uzor, the hosts of Bits of Beds, are both current students and are excited for listeners to get an insight into life at Bedfordshire.

Joe – podcast host and a second year Sports Therapy & Rehabilitation student at the Bedford campus – said: “I’m really excited for people to listen to the Bits of Beds podcast! It has been an amazing experience and we have had the pleasure of meeting and speaking to a lot of people at different stages of their academic journeys. Having ended a 10-year career to come back into education, getting involved in this podcast has enabled me to network with people from different backgrounds and learn more about the opportunities available to me and other students across the University.

“I hope that by listening to the podcast, people will get a sense of the real community feel that Beds offers, and that it’s a great place to learn with so many opportunities to excel throughout your studies.”

Priscilla – fellow podcast host and third year student studying Media Performance for Film, TV & Theatre – added: “I can’t wait for everyone to hear our podcast. It’s been interesting to hear from so many different people from around the University and learn what great opportunities there are for students. I hope that this podcast helps to inspire both current students and those hoping to come to Beds, by making them aware of what they can achieve while studying here.”

Ruki Heritage, Director of Student Experience at the University of Bedfordshire – and podcast guest – commented: “Whether you’re a current student, a new student or just considering starting your exciting journey into higher education, the Bits of Beds podcast will give you all the information you need to keep you informed about student life here at Bedfordshire.”

She continued: “Whether you want to find out more information about additional support available to you, our generous scholarships and bursaries, academic support or the expert advice from our Careers & Employability team, this podcast will signpost you to the relevant teams and support services. I hope you enjoy listening to the podcast!”

Download and listen to all episodes of Bits of Beds which will be available on Anchor, Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts. For further information about the podcast, to meet the hosts or to discover more about the topics and courses discussed in the series, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/podcast