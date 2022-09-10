“On behalf of all the residents of Ealing, I wish to offer our condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III and members of the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Flags on Ealing’s public buildings will be flown at half-mast and a book of condolence has been opened at Ealing Town Hall for those who wish to send messages of condolence. An online book of condolence has also been opened by the Royal Household.

“On Sunday, 11 September, at 2pm the Proclamation of Accession will be made on the steps of Ealing Town Hall. Apart from myself, this will be attended by the Deputy Lieutenant, leader of the council, councillors, senior council officers and others in observing the proclamation.

“Floral tributes can be left in an identified area at the front of Ealing Town Hall. Eventually these will be mulched and used as compost in the borough’s parks and gardens.

“More details on the timetable for the period of mourning will be announced in due course.”

During the period of mourning the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Ealing will not wear chains or robes of office but badges of office will be worn on black neck ribbons. The programme of Mayoral engagements has been reviewed to take account of this period of mourning.

Updated 9/9/2022