Reading of the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III – Newsroom

Croydon residents and members of the public are invited to Katharine Street, outside the Town Hall, this Sunday for the reading of the Proclamation of the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Proclamation will take place at 2pm – residents are asked to take their places outside the Town Hall steps shortly before the event.

Croydon’s Civic Mayor, Councillor Alisa Flemming will lead the ceremony, joined by Colonel Ray Wilkinson, Deputy Lieutenant for the Borough of Croydon, Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, and other civic officials.

Councillor Flemming will read the Proclamation of Accession before leading attendees in the national anthem, accompanied by the Salvation Army band.

Floral tributes will then be laid at the Town Hall flagpole, where members of the public are also invited to lay their own tributes.

The Book of Condolence remains open in Braithwaite Hall for anyone who would like to leave a personal message of reflection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family.

Katharine Street is closed during the period of mourning to allow for members of the public to pay their respects and will re-open following the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.