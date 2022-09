As the city and country mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Coventry Cathedral is inviting people to lay floral tributes and spend a moment of reflection.

​Many have already visited to place their flowers at the altar end of the Cathedral Ruins.

The Cathedral Ruins will be open every day from 8am to 6pm for people to leave floral tributes.

The ‘new’ Cathedral also has a Book of Condolence available.