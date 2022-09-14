State funeral bank holiday: some council services affected

His Majesty King Charles III has announced that Monday, 19 September, will be a bank holiday to mark the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Some services provided by Hackney Council – or its contractors – will be closed or will operate at a reduced capacity..

Hackney and Stoke Newington town halls

The books of condolence will be open to the public (in reception areas) between 9am and 5pm on Monday.

Markets

Ridley Road Market will be closed (no other council market operates on a Monday).

Contact

Hackney Service Centre, in Hillman Street, Hackney Central, will be closed, as will our general enquiries number. In an emergency, call 020 8356 3000.

Schools and children’s centres

All Hackney schools, academies and children’s centres will be closed and will reopen as normal on Tuesday 20 September.

Sports and leisure centres

Better, which manages all the council’s leisure centres, has announced they will close all facilities for the day, both in the borough and across the country. Visit the Council’s keep active page for activities you can do instead.

Libraries, museum and archives

All libraries, as well as Hackney Museum and Hackney Archives, will be closed.

Recycling and rubbish collections

Between Monday 19 and Saturday 24 September, collections will take place one day later than normal. Please move your bins and green sacks to the edge of your property by 6am on your collection day.

Waste is collected every two weeks. Find out your collection day here: hackney.gov.uk/rubbish

Housing repairs

Only emergency repairs will be carried out on Monday. The repairs emergency number is: 020 8356 3691.

Adults Social Care

Oswald Street Day Centre will be closed. The service’s out-of-hours number is: 020 8356 2300.

