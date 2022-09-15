Motion to welcome new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to lead agenda at full council

A motion to welcome the New Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will lead the agenda when Cornwall Council meets at County Hall in Truro next week.

The meeting has been put back a day from Tuesday, and will now take place on Wednesday, 21 September, starting at 10.30am.

A motion will be put to the chamber at the start of the meeting reflecting the events of the past week. It states: “The Prince of Wales became the 25th Duke of Cornwall on The King’s accession to the throne.

“The Full Council resolves to:

Welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales as the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Recognise the important constitutional role held by the Duke of Cornwall, together with the significant responsibility for the sustainable stewardship of the Duchy of Cornwall and the protection, promotion and celebration of Cornish identity, culture and heritage.

Asks the Chairman of the Council to write on behalf of the Council to the new Duke of Cornwall offering condolences on the loss of his grandmother and asking him to address the Council at his earliest opportunity to look at ways in which to continue to build the working relationship and outcomes previously set in place by his father, now King Charles III.”

The meeting is open to the public, and will also be broadcast live online via our webcast service.

