Got an appointment this bank holiday?

Urgent and emergency care will be running as usual on Monday, the day of the late Queen’s state funeral.

Following the announcement that this will now be a bank holiday we have had to postpone a number of planned appointments and have contacted all patients affected by this.

We know any delay can be disappointing for patients, and staff are working hard to arrange new dates as quickly as possible.

Patients are asked to attend as planned unless they are contacted by us.

Please let us know as soon as possible if you cannot make your appointment.