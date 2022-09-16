Moment of Reflection | Hartlepool Borough Council

People across Hartlepool are being invited to join together on Sunday evening for the National Moment of Reflection.

A short ceremony will be held at 8pm at the War Memorial on Victory Square on the eve of the funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

It comes as the square will also be lit in purple between 7:30pm and 9:30pm to provide an additional opportunity for residents to pause and reflect.

Earlier on Sunday evening – at 6pm – A service of reflection on the life of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St Mary Magdalene, Hart.

Residents are warmly invited to attend this service which will be led by Revd. Janet Burbury, the Civic Chaplain.

Peter Bowes, Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, will attend both ceremonies.

Councillor Brian Cowie, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was a remarkable servant to our nation and I hope residents will take the opportunity to join us for these opportunities of reflection.

“Seeing Victory Square illuminated in purple is an incredibly moving experience and a fitting tribute to our wonderful Queen.”

Councillor Shane Moore, the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We’ve witnessed a remarkable outpouring of sadness following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Sunday’s events – which fall on the eve of the funeral – provide us with a very welcome opportunity to join together and pay tribute to her lifetime of selfless service.”