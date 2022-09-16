Wilton Way parklets get thumbs up

Three new parklets have been installed by Hackney Council on Wilton Way, radically repurposing car parking spaces into green sitting areas and providing additional space for local cafes and restaurants.

Each parklet consists of a wooden platform and planters, with local businesses providing seating during the day. While they are used and maintained by businesses, the parklets are funded by the Council and available for passers-by to use.

Two new cycle parking parklets with shrubs and trees will also provide more bike spaces and greenery on the street.

The parklets have been installed as part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to reclaim road space from motor vehicles and rebuild a greener borough in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Source link