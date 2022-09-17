Council to host Prospective Candidate Events

Date published: 7th September 2022

Do you want to make a difference in the district and within the local community? This is your opportunity to find out how to stand as a councillor for North Norfolk District Council.

The Prospective Candidate Events are a great way for prospective candidates to learn more about the Council, come and meet current councillors, find out why they stood, what their roles involve and learn about how you can get involved too.

The Council is hosting two Prospective Candidate Events on:

Wednesday 28, September – 6pm to 8pm

Friday 7, October – 10am to 12pm

Both events will take place in person at the Council Chambers in Cromer or remotely via Zoom.

Each event will follow the same structure and include:

An introduction from the Chief Executive

Presentations from existing Councillors around Ward work, life at the District Council and why they decided to run

Key election information and important dates

A question and answer session

Meet and greet session with refreshments (in-person attendees only)

If you have any questions or are looking to attend either event, please RSVP to democraticservices@north-norfolk.gov.uk to confirm your attendance by Wednesday 14, September. Please include your date preference and whether you will be attending remotely or in person.

Emma Denny, Democratic Services Manager, North Norfolk District Council, said:

“We would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a councillor to attend one of these events. It is a really good way to find out more about the role in a relaxed and informal environment.

“So, if you are curious about what is involved in being an elected representative for your community, then please come along and hear from our current councillors about why they do it. They will be available to answer any questions you may have and talk about their own experiences of the role.”