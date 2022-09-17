Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: Service of remembrance and silences confirmed

Further details of how people in Hackney can pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II have been confirmed.

Service of Remembrance

A Service of Remembrance for Her Majesty Queen Elizaeth II will be held at Hackney Church (St-John-at-Hackney), Lower Clapton Road, at 11am on Sunday (18 September), which is the day before the State Funeral.

Local dignitaries and faith leaders will attend. Members of the public are invited. Residents can also watch the service live on two screens outside the church should the venue reach capacity.

National Moments of Reflection

A one-minute silence will be held at 8pm on Sunday. Members of the public are invited to mark the occasion at their doorsteps.

A two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday (19 September) at the conclusion of the State Funeral. The silence will follow the sounding of the Last Post.

Books of Condolence

Local Books of Condolence will remain open until 6pm on Tuesday (20 September).

Hackney Town Hall and Stoke Newington Town Hall books are open until 5pm on the Bank Holiday Monday. Hackney Service Centre will be closed on Monday.

There is also a national online Book of Condolence on the Royal website .

Flower laying area

Floral tributes to the late monarch can be laid at the designated grass area in front of Hackney Town Hall. Please remove any plastic wrapping before laying them. This area will remain open until Thursday (22 September). After which, flowers will be disposed of sensitively.

