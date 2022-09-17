Lord Mayor of Exeter brings book of condolence to city care home

The Lord Mayor has begun visiting care homes across the city to allow residents to sign books of condolence to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Thousands of people have signed books of condolence opened last week at Exeter’s historic Guildhall, RAMM, Exeter Cathedral and County Hall.

But the Lord Mayor was aware that some residents may not be able to visit to sign them.

So instead books of condolence are being taken to care homes in Exeter, allowing the Lord Mayor to share memories of Her Majesty and chat with residents.

The first visit took place at Cumberland Grange, at Cumberland Way on Friday.

Lord Mayor of Exeter Cllr Yolonda Henson said: “I was delighted to meet residents and staff and chat to them about their memories of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“Not everyone is able to sign the books of Condolence at the Guildhall and elsewhere in the city, so we decided to come to them. We were made to feel very welcome and it was lovely to meet so many people.”

Mica Yates, Home Services Advisor at Cumberland Grange, said: “We were so pleased that the Lord Mayor came to visit residents and staff, and everyone was so pleased to see her.

“Lots of memories were shared about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and we are very grateful and delighted that the book of condolence was brought by the Lord Mayor for residents to sign.”

It is hoped visits can be made to as many care homes as possible next week, between Tuesday 20 September and Friday 23 September.